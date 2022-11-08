Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,146 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.0 %

PNC traded up $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.77. The company had a trading volume of 52,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,740. The company has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $228.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

