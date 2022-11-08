Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $35.84 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.7% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $35,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 920.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.83.

Broadcom stock traded up $10.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $485.88. 58,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,012. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.91. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

