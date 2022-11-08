Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $13.98 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 834,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,729 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 174,431 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.9% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 90.3% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 67,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 209.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $18.37. 170,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,194,870. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.91%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,755. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.