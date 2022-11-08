Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,485 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cardinal Health worth $15,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CAH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.87. 47,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,348. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.25. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

