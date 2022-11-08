Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 15,109 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $28,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,151 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.93.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.18. 37,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,421. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.69. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.92%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

