ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Down 8.8%

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.69 and last traded at $18.84. Approximately 6,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 521,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADTN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.71 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28.

Insider Transactions at ADTRAN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

In other news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $652,984.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,609 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 37.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 26.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.