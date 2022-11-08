Adicet Bio (ACET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th.
Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.11). Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. On average, analysts expect Adicet Bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Adicet Bio Trading Up 7.2 %
ACET stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.16. 628,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,938. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $766.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 2.14.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 42.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 240,563 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at $3,924,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 165,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at $1,832,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 51.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 117,516 shares during the period.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on ACET. StockNews.com began coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.
Adicet Bio Company Profile
Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.
