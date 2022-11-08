Adicet Bio (ACET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.11). Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. On average, analysts expect Adicet Bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Adicet Bio Trading Up 7.2 %

ACET stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.16. 628,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,938. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $766.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

In other news, CEO Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $1,122,701.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Blake Aftab sold 8,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $131,250.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,313.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $1,122,701.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,068 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 42.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 240,563 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at $3,924,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 165,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at $1,832,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 51.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 117,516 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ACET. StockNews.com began coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.