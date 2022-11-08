Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.0% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $34,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 121.6% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.7% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.2% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 120,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,436,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.46. The stock had a trading volume of 24,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,315. The firm has a market cap of $172.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.20. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

