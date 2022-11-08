Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 128,145 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 128,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,093,076.85. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,782,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,097,556.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 11,740 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $105,425.20.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 12,816 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $115,215.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 266,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,924. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.17. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $30.02.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Cricut had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $183.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Cricut’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cricut from $5.70 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

