ABCMETA (META) Trading Up 21.6% This Week

ABCMETA (META) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $136.34 million and $15,217.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,115.39 or 0.99764229 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008633 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007602 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00044085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00041131 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 78.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004947 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00023040 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00237143 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00130029 USD and is down -5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $16,701.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

