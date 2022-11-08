ABCMETA 1-Day Volume Tops $18,629.00 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 7th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $129.10 million and $18,629.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00137822 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $27,127.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

