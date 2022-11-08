AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.7% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 34,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 62,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in AbbVie by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $148.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.01 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $261.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.79.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.59.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

