AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Raised by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.8% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.59.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
