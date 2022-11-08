Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.10. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.