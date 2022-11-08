7,605 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by Seven Post Investment Office LP

Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Motco grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IJH traded up $2.43 on Tuesday, hitting $244.31. The company had a trading volume of 188,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,297. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.98.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.