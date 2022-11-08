5,427 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Purchased by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 10,422.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $101.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average is $42.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

