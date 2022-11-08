339,024 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 339,024 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $59,285,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.2% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Netflix by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 93,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $16,263,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,132 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 19,062 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 544,231 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $95,170,000 after purchasing an additional 347,386 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.55.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.31. The company had a trading volume of 63,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,918,067. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

