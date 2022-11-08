305,038 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Purchased by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 305,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,544,000. Connectus Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,893. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $60.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average is $53.04.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.