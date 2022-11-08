296,803 Shares in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Acquired by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 296,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. owned about 0.72% of Zenvia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zenvia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its position in Zenvia by 730.7% in the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 839,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 738,366 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zenvia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Zenvia by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Zenvia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ZENV shares. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Zenvia to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $1.80 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zenvia from $3.40 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Zenvia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $1.80 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of ZENV stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,436. Zenvia Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $72.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zenvia had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zenvia Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

