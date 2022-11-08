16,246 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Purchased by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.98. 56,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,393,725. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.