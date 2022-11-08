13,955 Shares in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Purchased by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 68.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in MSA Safety by 71.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MSA Safety by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $115,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,413. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSA Safety Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MSA opened at $134.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.08 and a 200-day moving average of $122.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.75 and a 52 week high of $156.88.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 109.52%.

About MSA Safety

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.