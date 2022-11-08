1,085 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 24,993.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 849,018 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after buying an additional 668,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,376,579,000 after buying an additional 357,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amgen by 14.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,790,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $674,858,000 after buying an additional 344,875 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.07.

Amgen Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $277.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $277.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.81. The stock has a market cap of $148.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.