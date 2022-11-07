Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Acquired by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,195 shares during the period. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions comprises about 1.3% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.31% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $10,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZWS. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 28,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,352. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a positive return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $417.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently -254.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZWS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

