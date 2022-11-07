ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Up 5.2%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.48 and last traded at $24.37. 33,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,753,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.41.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.16 by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.16% and a return on equity of 143.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 38.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $4.75 dividend. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $19.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 77.65%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.83%.

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

