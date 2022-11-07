Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €52.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($52.00) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.00) target price on Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.00) target price on Zalando in a report on Friday, October 14th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.00) target price on Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($26.00) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($33.00) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Zalando Stock Up 1.4 %

FRA:ZAL opened at €25.08 ($25.08) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.77. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($36.33) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($49.86).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

