Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alcoa from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.42.

Shares of AA stock opened at $42.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.62%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

