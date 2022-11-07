Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 9,309 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 163.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 43.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,171,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $156,167,000 after purchasing an additional 353,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,950,183,000 after acquiring an additional 324,590 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,969,000 after acquiring an additional 209,777 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,762,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 90.4% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 354,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,807,000 after acquiring an additional 168,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 6.8 %

SWKS stock opened at $87.93 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $169.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Summit Insights raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.