Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.05% of Hudson Pacific Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 231,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.5% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 4,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,295.17. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,102 shares in the company, valued at $856,603.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Mark David Linehan acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $87,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,217.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 4,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $48,295.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,603.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550 in the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPP stock opened at $11.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $28.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

