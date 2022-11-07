Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.30 Million in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,120.9% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,922,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after buying an additional 1,512,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,254,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,485,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,124,000 after purchasing an additional 561,057 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $61.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.58. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

