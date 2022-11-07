Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVNT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Avient in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avient during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 565.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avient by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Trading Up 2.3 %

AVNT opened at $28.72 on Monday. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.85.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Avient had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Avient from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

