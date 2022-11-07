Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 38,874 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 359.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,874 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in agilon health were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in agilon health by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 17,668 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $770,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,939,000.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $670.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGL shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

Insider Transactions at agilon health

In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $110,564.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $222,377.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $276,068,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,611,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,785,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $110,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $222,377.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,410,216 shares of company stock valued at $277,646,991. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.