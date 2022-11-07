Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,142 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.88.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 5.2 %

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

MPWR opened at $351.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.43. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $580.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $1,604,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,529,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total value of $720,025.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,704,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $1,604,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,529,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,478 shares of company stock valued at $14,810,207. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

