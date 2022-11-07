Wrapped Cardano Reaches 1-Day Volume of $53,909.00 (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion and approximately $53,909.00 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001942 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.47 or 0.00587901 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,431.22 or 0.30622794 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,343,735,552 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.42656741 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $42,494.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

