WorthPointe LLC Sells 251 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WorthPointe LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.5% of WorthPointe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.39. 553,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,202,490. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.93. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

