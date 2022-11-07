WorthPointe LLC Acquires 302 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

WorthPointe LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of WorthPointe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

DFAT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.23. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,608. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.80. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

