Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $70.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.87. Datadog has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1,407.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,182 shares of company stock worth $4,098,802. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 18.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 21.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 619,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,851,000 after buying an additional 64,820 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.