WNY Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $360.10. The stock had a trading volume of 20,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,356. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $413.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $122.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 801,089 shares of company stock worth $25,938,326. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

