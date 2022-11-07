WMG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,205 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 158.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,139,000 after acquiring an additional 89,146 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,718,000 after buying an additional 737,944 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 613,063 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,038,000 after acquiring an additional 45,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $310.81. 2,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,114. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.79. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

