WMG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 14,411 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,411 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 2.2% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in AT&T by 14.4% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 100,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.26. 205,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,141,281. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

