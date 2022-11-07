Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,640 at Barclays

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 3,500 ($40.47) to GBX 2,640 ($30.52) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Wizz Air from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($28.91) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,700 ($31.22) to GBX 2,600 ($30.06) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,050 ($35.26) to GBX 2,800 ($32.37) in a research note on Thursday. HSBC cut shares of Wizz Air from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,700 ($31.22) to GBX 2,925 ($33.82) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,759.29.

Wizz Air Stock Up 14.8 %

OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63. Wizz Air has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $16.40.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

