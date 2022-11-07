Windsor Group LTD Sells 226 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Windsor Group LTD lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 20,001 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 151,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.81. The stock had a trading volume of 46,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,702. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.99.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.