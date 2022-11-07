Windsor Group LTD Buys 2,514 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 0.9% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $478,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 168,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 14,592 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $744,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.95. 2,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,024. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.31. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.