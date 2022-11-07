Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.59-$1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 135,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,436,729. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 10.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

