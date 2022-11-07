Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Cut to Underperform at Scotiabank

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Westlake in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.71.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $100.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. Westlake has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $141.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

Institutional Trading of Westlake

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares in the company, valued at $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,978,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,590 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,087,000 after purchasing an additional 588,163 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after purchasing an additional 524,828 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,018,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,260,000 after purchasing an additional 169,460 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Westlake by 31.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,353,000 after buying an additional 168,840 shares in the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.