WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.80-16.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.08. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$20.95-21.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.32 billion. WESCO International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.80-$16.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised WESCO International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WCC traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.97. 1,316,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,608. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $147.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.31. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,412,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,106,081.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 9,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,141,027.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,470,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,317,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,412,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,106,081.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 207,098 shares of company stock worth $25,603,210. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 29.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 35.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

