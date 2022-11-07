Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to $35.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.67. 17,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,239. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 74.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

