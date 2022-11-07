Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ: HCSG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/24/2022 – Healthcare Services Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/20/2022 – Healthcare Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2022 – Healthcare Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2022 – Healthcare Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Healthcare Services Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Healthcare Services Group Price Performance
HCSG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 24,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,755. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.34. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31.
Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 318.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group
Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.
