Wedbush Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $96.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.86 on Friday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.08 and a 200-day moving average of $81.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Tobam purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Starbucks by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after buying an additional 161,090 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

