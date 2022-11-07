WazirX Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $83.42 million and $5.94 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WazirX has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

