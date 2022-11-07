WAX Price Hits $0.0856 on Top Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0856 or 0.00000409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $194.16 million and approximately $11.41 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,959,144,064 coins and its circulating supply is 2,267,558,069 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,958,657,237.0635424 with 2,267,146,336.9245825 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.08858877 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $17,939,619.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

